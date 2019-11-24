Arcola man dies in collision with pickup truck, police say

ARCOLA — State Police said a male pedestrian was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a pickup truck while walking southbound in the westbound lane of East Springfield Road in Arcola.
A news statement from Trooper Joseph Rush named the pedestrian as 85-year-old Curtis Atteberry of Arcola. Rush said the collision occurred at 6:25 a.m. and the truck involved was driven by Patrick Bell, 18, from Brocton.
Atteberry had been pronounced dead at the scene by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, which is investigating the death along with the police. Rush did not list Bell as being injured and said no tickets had been issued in the wake of the incident.
