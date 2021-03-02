Are you a veteran or first responder? Here's where to get free coffee, donuts on Saturday

WARRENSBURG — Frontline workers and military veterans are being provided with free coffee and donuts on Saturday.

An event hosted by Young Leaders in Action will take place 8 to 10 a.m. at 121 Coffee Run, 26 N. State Route 121 in Warrensburg, as a way to thank Macon County police officers, firefighters, health care first responders and others.

“YLIA and Macon County youth care about our area’s essential workers who diligently serve our community,” said David Revelle, YLIA event chairman, in a statement. “We hope this opportunity brightens their day and makes it a little bit better.”

Thank you cards will also be distributed. Other events planned by YLIA include Sweet Treat Day on April 3 with Marion County Horizon Center Homes and "Dipper Drive" with DOVE Inc. on May 8.

PHOTOS: Burial service for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.