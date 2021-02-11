Argenta IceFest still a go Saturday despite frigid temperatures

ARGENTA— Village officials say the Argenta IceFest is still a go this weekend despite predicted wind chill values in the negatives.
"That's kind of the deal with ice," said Mayor Cindy Luedke. "The colder, the better."
The fifth annual Argenta IceFest on Saturday will feature live sculpting by Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics from Argenta, and others starting at 11 a.m. Sculptures will then be lined up through East Elm Street and lit up in the night until they melt away, according to Luedke.
The event will operate with a drive-thru and larger sculptures this year as a way to implement safety measures during COVID-19, Luedke said. Past years have featured ice games for children, craft vendors, wine tasting, food and other beverages, but only ice-carving will take place Saturday.
"There probably won't be quite as many statues, but they will be larger since, for the most part, they'll be viewed from cars," Luedke said.
Among those to be carved will be an ice mural between 20 and 25 feet long, the mayor said.
"That's something we haven't had before and it'll be huge, so that will be spotlighted this year," she said.
Funding comes mostly through community donations, and a donation bucket will be available Saturday to start saving for next year's ice fest.
