Argenta IceFest still a go Saturday despite frigid temperatures

ARGENTA— Village officials say the Argenta IceFest is still a go this weekend despite predicted wind chill values in the negatives.

"That's kind of the deal with ice," said Mayor Cindy Luedke. "The colder, the better."

The fifth annual Argenta IceFest on Saturday will feature live sculpting by Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics from Argenta, and others starting at 11 a.m. Sculptures will then be lined up through East Elm Street and lit up in the night until they melt away, according to Luedke.

The event will operate with a drive-thru and larger sculptures this year as a way to implement safety measures during COVID-19, Luedke said. Past years have featured ice games for children, craft vendors, wine tasting, food and other beverages, but only ice-carving will take place Saturday.