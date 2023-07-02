ARGENTA — Mechanical troubles at the Argenta water treatment plant have knocked out potable water in the village and a boil order is in effect until further notice.

Village Mayor Cindy Luedke said the trouble started Saturday afternoon and overnight water supplies were shut off entirely. The water came back on around 11 a.m. Sunday, but isn’t fit to drink without boiling while repairs continue.

More than 900 people live in the village, and the Argenta Fire Department had stepped in with non-potable water supplies to help out in the period when the taps ran dry.

Luedke on her Facebook page praised the efforts of staff who worked throughout the night to carry out repairs, along with “Bodine electrical employees.”

Water valve repairs had been carried out June 28 by the Argenta Water Works Department, but Luedke said that wasn’t the source of the breakdown. And she doesn’t believe it was connected to power disruptions linked to the recent storms, either, although she told the Herald & Review Sunday she isn’t so sure on that one.

One thing she does know, however, is that the village water treatment plant is 70 years old and not getting any younger.

“We’re in the market for a new one but it is very expensive,” she added.

“The cost is somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 million-plus, and that is a lot of money for a small village. But we are hoping to find some grant money or something like that to offset the cost.”

Luedke said the potential price was giving some people a serious case of sticker-shock, but she believes recent events may reshape their outlook: “Nobody likes higher water bills, that is for sure, but I think today might have brought home to them a little bit that this is an old water plant,” she said.

“It can be difficult to trace what is wrong with it when things go wrong, and it can be hard to get parts.”

The village has already contracted with engineers to draw up plans for a new water treatment facility, but the mayor described the design phase as a “long process.”

