AROUND FARM PROGRESS: Kettle corn; COVID-19 vaccines; Farmer assistance

Smells of sweet, savory kettle corn

Near the front entrance of the Farm Progress Show, attendees were enticed by the sweet smell of kettle corn being made throughout the day.

“We love coming here,” said Jay Rairig, owner of the Pop It Like It’s Hot Kettle Korn Company. “It’s hard to keep track of how many bags we’ve sold, but we’ve been busy.”

With lines forming, Rairig said the stand has been to the Indiana State Fair and now they are planning to be at next year’s Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa.

Vaccines available to farmers, public

The Macon County Health Department had Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available to visitors at the Health and Safety tent on all three-days.

“We’re hoping to get more of the local community vaccinated and educated about the COVID-19 virus and the things that are going on,” said Stephanie Mallory, a vaccine registered nurse at the Macon County Health Department. “For the most part, people (at the show) have been vaccinated and are open to learning more about the booster shot.”

Having administered over a dozen vaccines at the show, Mallory said the county has been continuing to encourage residents to take precautions — which include the wearing of masks — and to get vaccinated as the state is classified as being in a stage of high transmission.

Helping farmers who need it

Whether a farmer who has been injured in an accident or has a serious illness, non-profit organizations like Farm Rescue can help with daily operations and assist farmers who are need.

“If somebody is sick with cancer or injured on the farm, we can step in and take a little bit of the load off,” said Tim Sullivan, senior development officer at Farm Rescue. “We always encourage neighbors and family to get involved but if we can help with harvesting or planting or putting up some hay, that makes all the difference.”

With over 1,000 volunteers from states all across the Midwest, Farm Rescue assists farmers and families with jobs like harvesting, planting, livestock and shipping when they are in dire need of help.

Sullivan said they serve farmers from states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and will soon serve Illinois farmers in 2023.

