DECATUR — Firefighters are blaming arson for a blaze that engulfed a boarded up and vacant Decatur home early Sunday.

A news release from Battalion Chief Timothy May with the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called to the house at 116 Colorado Drive at 2:25 a.m.

“The first arriving units found a vacant and boarded up house with heavy fire showing through the roof,” said May. “...The first arriving ladder truck pulled boards off the windows and doors for access and fire control.”

Four engine companies and 18 firefighters assisted in dealing with the blaze with a control time for the incident listed as 5:08 a.m.

May said the house had no utilities connected and the cause of the fire was arson. He said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of fire station No. 5 Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg