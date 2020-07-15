ASA State Slowpitch Tourney to be held at Rotary Park this weekend

DECATUR— Rotary Park will play host the Men's Class D&E ASA State Slowpitch Tourney this weekend.
The double-elimination tournament will take place beginning 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, and run through Sunday, July 19, with 40 teams competing. Daily admission is $12 or $25 for an all-weekend pass and must be paid with cash only.
Contact Recreation Supervisor Tony Albertina at (217) 429-3472 or (217) 421-6642 for more information.
Decatur Park District officials say social distancing restrictions will be implemented limiting 50 people per field and maintaining 20% of spectator capacity. Families are advised to sit together. In order to avoid large gatherings, game start times will be staggered and played on alternating fields whenever possible.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
