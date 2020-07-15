ASA State Slowpitch Tourney to be held at Rotary Park this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Rotary Park will play host the Men's Class D&E ASA State Slowpitch Tourney this weekend.

The double-elimination tournament will take place beginning 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, and run through Sunday, July 19, with 40 teams competing. Daily admission is $12 or $25 for an all-weekend pass and must be paid with cash only.

Tournament Schedule: Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Contact Recreation Supervisor Tony Albertina at (217) 429-3472 or (217) 421-6642 for more information.

Decatur Park District officials say social distancing restrictions will be implemented limiting 50 people per field and maintaining 20% of spectator capacity. Families are advised to sit together. In order to avoid large gatherings, game start times will be staggered and played on alternating fields whenever possible.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Memories of Decatur parks

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.