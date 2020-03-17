At Decatur-area polls, masks and hand sanitizer are part of new coronavirus normal

DECATUR — Coronavirus fears loomed over Tuesday's primary election, with some voters showing up in masks and the scent of hand sanitizer lingering in the air.
Turnout is often lower in primary elections than general elections, but election officials said worries about the spread of COVID-19 may have kept some people at home or led to more early voting and mail-in ballots.
"I'm sure it's the virus," said Tia Peete, an election judge at Central Christian Church in Decatur, "because we've had a few people come in that want to use their own pens so I think there's concern with that.” The polling place had recorded 196 voters as of 3 p.m.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said Election Night ran smoothly and they were able to keep all polling places open with a limited number of election judges.
"All elections are different but primaries are sometimes more difficult because some voters are nervous about declaring their ballot," Tanner said. "The coronavirus outbreak was just another issue on top of that."
Tanner said most election judges belong to the older age group who are most vulnerable if they contract the virus or other illnesses. "We had over 70 judges drop out but we were able to get everything done."
There were 3,938 early ballots cast and staff will continue to process mail-in ballots over the course of the next two weeks, Tanner said. This was up from last year's early voting turnout of 3,012 ballots which included absentee votes.
Ann Fank of Decatur was among those determined to exercise her rights at the ballot box. Fank said she's taking necessary precautions to protect herself from the virus, but since she's working from home now, going out and voting was easy to fit into her schedule.
“I do wish that Illinois would have postponed it like other states have done because I don't think that there's going to be a big turnout," said Fank, 55. "This is important."
Ohio and other states delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was committed to having the election. Still, election officials in Cook County urged poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the floor every 6 feet so voters could keep their distance while waiting in line. There were issues at the polls as well in Chicago, where election officials had worried about a shortage of election judges and had to scramble to replacements for more than 200 polling places that had declined to host voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Moweaqua City Hall, election judges worked in pairs to provide ballots to voters in their cars. According to election judge Jill Jordan, the turnout at the Shelby County polling station has been slower than past primary elections.
"But there's a lot of people that voted early at the courthouse," she said.
Jordan blamed the choice of candidates, rather than the coronavirus, for lower-than-usual turnout.
"People have come out with masks and stuff like that," she said, indicating that those who wanted to vote would overcome the obstacles to do so. "It's the idea of who is running."
Doug Precht, a longtime election judge at the Macon County Office Building, said early voting might have played a role in low turnout on Tuesday.
"Early voting has taken care of a lot of voters that don't want to come down here on Election Day," Precht said. "There's a convenience of it. They can come here and vote no matter what precinct they're in."
Judges at Scovill Zoo, like other polling places, kept hand sanitizer bottles and disinfectant wipes readily available for frequent cleanings. Two judges were even wearing masks and rubber gloves.
Among the voters there was 24-year-old Alex Sobottka, who stressed the importance of getting out to vote.
"A lot of people are making decisions on both parties so you got to vote for the ones you believe in," he said.
Voting at Central Christian Church was 22-year-old Ethan Meyer, a student at Millikin University, who noticed a lack of voters his age. He said there was no excuse for that, given that universities have extended spring break over concerns about the spread of the virus.
"I wish I would see more people my age," he said, "but I'm glad people come out and vote regardless."
Donnette Beckett and Analisa Trofimuk contributed reporting.
