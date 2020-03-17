At Decatur-area polls, masks and hand sanitizer are part of new coronavirus normal

Tanner said most election judges belong to the older age group who are most vulnerable if they contract the virus or other illnesses. "We had over 70 judges drop out but we were able to get everything done."

There were 3,938 early ballots cast and staff will continue to process mail-in ballots over the course of the next two weeks, Tanner said. This was up from last year's early voting turnout of 3,012 ballots which included absentee votes.

Ann Fank of Decatur was among those determined to exercise her rights at the ballot box. Fank said she's taking necessary precautions to protect herself from the virus, but since she's working from home now, going out and voting was easy to fit into her schedule.

“I do wish that Illinois would have postponed it like other states have done because I don't think that there's going to be a big turnout," said Fank, 55. "This is important."

Ohio and other states delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.