At Decatur Black Heritage breakfast, a tale of perseverance and a piece of NAACP history

“It’s important for us to come together, not just as black people, but as a community to celebrate our accomplishments, to eat some delicious food,” he said. “Food always brings us together.”

Sharing her story, Morris said she was empowered by African-American leaders such as Ida Brooks, a prominent Decatur educator who continued working with young people even after her retirement following a 34-year career in the public schools.

“It gave me a vision. It gave me something tangible,” Morris said. “It gives you a vision of what you can be if you keep moving.”

When Morris was working to earn her bachelor’s degree, an adviser told her to give up. She didn’t.

“I’m sharing because it’s not easy. I’m sharing because we have to be intentional about the things that we do, the places that we go and the people that we are near at all times,” she said.