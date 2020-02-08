At Decatur Black Heritage breakfast, a tale of perseverance and a piece of NAACP history

DECATUR — The power of perseverance took Juanita Morris far.
The Decatur native worked diligently to overcome obstacles and earn a doctorate from Illinois State University. Throughout a long career in education, Morris has guided children and college students across the country on their own paths to success.
She brought a message back to share Saturday with attendees at the annual Black Heritage Breakfast, sponsored by the NAACP Decatur Branch.
Don't give up, she said.
“Don’t ever get distracted and let your vision get distracted by the folks who are on the periphery talking about nothing,” Morris said.
She shared her experiences of finding success and overcoming roadblocks with residents and community leaders who gathered for the breakfast at Main Street Church. Attendees also got a chance to see a piece of history gifted to the organization's president, Jeanelle Norman, by former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett.
Buffett presented Norman with the 64th NAACP Spingarn Medal, which was awarded to Rosa Parks in 1979. The medal was included in a collection Buffett purchased a couple of years ago. Many of the items are now in a permanent exhibit at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
“I know how much she’s worked over the years and how much she’s sacrificed for this community,” said Buffett, a philanthropist who has given tens of millions of dollars to area causes in recent years. “... I thought there was no one better to have this than Dr. Norman. So with great honor and respect and admiration, I’m giving that to you.”
Mildred Bond, the organization's secretary, served as emcee for the event. The Rev. James C. Hendricks, from the Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, led the room in prayer before Jayjuan Boatman sang an a capella version of gospel duo Mary Mary’s “Can’t Give Up Now,” a sample of James Cleveland’s “I Don’t Feel No Ways Tired.” Attendees chimed in with Boatman, as his powerful voice echoed through the room.
"This is a celebration of black history for us," Norman said. "We want to bring to our community the awareness about the contribution African Americans have given."
Faye Price-Lestrade has been a member of the NAACP for a decade and has made it to about 10 of the annual breakfasts.
“I think about Martin Luther King and his birthday last month,” she said. “So it’s a celebration of that and black history.”
Terrence ‘TAT’ Taylor was at the event for the first time.
“It’s important for us to come together, not just as black people, but as a community to celebrate our accomplishments, to eat some delicious food,” he said. “Food always brings us together.”
Sharing her story, Morris said she was empowered by African-American leaders such as Ida Brooks, a prominent Decatur educator who continued working with young people even after her retirement following a 34-year career in the public schools.
“It gave me a vision. It gave me something tangible,” Morris said. “It gives you a vision of what you can be if you keep moving.”
When Morris was working to earn her bachelor’s degree, an adviser told her to give up. She didn’t.
“I’m sharing because it’s not easy. I’m sharing because we have to be intentional about the things that we do, the places that we go and the people that we are near at all times,” she said.
Morris said she didn’t have a black woman to look up to while completing her doctorate. But, she thought, if everyone else can do it, so could she. Her extensive career in education has taken her across the country, working in Danville, northern Illinois, East St. Louis, as well as Tennessee and Mississippi.
Morris referenced her favorite class she’s taught.
“The core of the class says who you are, what you believe and what you do should all be aligned,” she said. “When it is aligned, you are able to be authentically who you have been created to be.”
She said she recruited thousands of African American students to enroll in historically black colleges and universities, because it’s who she is and what she believes.
Morris encouraged the room to think about how to define themselves.
“Your life is supposed to be innovative. It is not supposed to be the status quo. It is supposed to be innovative,” Morris said. “Your life is supposed to have a vision. People without vision will perish.”
