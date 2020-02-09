At Rock Springs, Sunday afternoon jam sessions run the musical gamut

DECATUR — The Bluegrass Music Jam train pulled out of the Rock Springs Nature Center station on Sunday and managed to hit a lot of varied places in a whistle-stop tour through American tunes.

Bluegrass, of course, is always the overriding theme of the second Sunday public jam sessions open to anyone with an instrument and the nerve to get up in the center’s main auditorium and perform.

But a lot of what gets played Sunday to Sunday depends on what the musicians want and what the audience — some 30-strong on this particular Sunday afternoon — tells the stage they want to hear.

So we went from “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver to spending some time in Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” and on to a song about an actual train, “City of New Orleans,” written by Steve Goodman and made a hit by both Arlo Guthrie and Willie Nelson.

Rock Springs player ages ranged from north of 70 to 15-year-old Decatur student Christian Funk, who managed to bend his powerful voice and guitar-playing skills around “Hound Dog,” first recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and, of course, most famously by Elvis Presley in 1956.