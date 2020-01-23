Attention, brunch lovers: The Wagon has added Sunday brunch, plus entertainment on some upcoming Friday nights

DECATUR — When Dave Jordan made the decision to move The Wagon restaurant to its new location last year, he knew the additional space would open the business up to new possibilities.
“When we first moved, I gave myself a year before I would ever mess with the room over there,” Jordan said, gesturing toward the open area behind the collapsible room divider.
Having gotten settled into the new surroundings at 3190 N. Woodford St., Jordan figured the timing was right to give some of those new ideas a try. Those ideas include the addition of Sunday brunch and using the expanded space to host an occasional band.
The Wagon began offering Sunday brunch on Jan. 5. The addition brought with it two other noticeable changes — the addition of Sunday hours and reducing the restaurant’s Monday hours.
Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the restaurant closes at 2 p.m.
The decision to close after the Monday lunch service was an easy one for Jordan, since business on that night is terribly slow. He sought input from his staff and they agreed the brunch and the hours change were a good idea.
“So far, so good,” Jordan said of the initial brunch response, despite the severe cold that gripped the area last weekend.
When you build a reputation for having the best fried chicken in town, it goes without saying that fried chicken is an every-week item on your buffet.
“I’ve got to have that on there,” he said.
The breakfast lineup, which includes pancakes, two types of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and biscuits and gravy, also will remain the same each week.
Beyond that, Jordan said the buffet offering is subject to change. The first week offered ham as a secondary meat item, and last week he had roasted turkey. This week will be two types of pork loin, one half plain and the other half barbecue. The buffet costs $13.99, which includes the cost of a soft drink, coffee or tea.
This isn’t the first time Jordan has attempted a buffet. At his former location at 1987 N. Jasper St. he offered them on Mother’s Day, Easter and Valentine’s Day to limited success. Looking back, he attributes the shortage of buffet customers to where it the business was located and the fact it had the perception of being a tavern.
“Here, that image is broke. They don’t see us as a tavern anymore, so I can do stuff like this,” he said.
Not wanting to change that positive perception, Jordan said he is venturing slowly into the world of bands and the catering of large events.
Imagine That Band will perform on Friday, Feb. 1. Lady Luck will perform at the Valentine’s Day Dance on Friday, Feb. 14.
“I’m going to try some entertainment from time to time,” he said “I’m not trying to be big in the entertainment end of it because I don’t know a thing about it.”
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66