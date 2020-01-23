Attention, brunch lovers: The Wagon has added Sunday brunch, plus entertainment on some upcoming Friday nights

When you build a reputation for having the best fried chicken in town, it goes without saying that fried chicken is an every-week item on your buffet.

“I’ve got to have that on there,” he said.

The breakfast lineup, which includes pancakes, two types of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and biscuits and gravy, also will remain the same each week.

Beyond that, Jordan said the buffet offering is subject to change. The first week offered ham as a secondary meat item, and last week he had roasted turkey. This week will be two types of pork loin, one half plain and the other half barbecue. The buffet costs $13.99, which includes the cost of a soft drink, coffee or tea.

This isn’t the first time Jordan has attempted a buffet. At his former location at 1987 N. Jasper St. he offered them on Mother’s Day, Easter and Valentine’s Day to limited success. Looking back, he attributes the shortage of buffet customers to where it the business was located and the fact it had the perception of being a tavern.

“Here, that image is broke. They don’t see us as a tavern anymore, so I can do stuff like this,” he said.