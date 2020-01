DECATUR — The Chocolate Extravaganza sale will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, int the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital lobby.

Along with various chocolate foods, customers can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win four St. Louis Cardinal tickets and an overnight stay. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10.

The event is sponsored by the Auxiliary of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

