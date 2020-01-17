Attention passengers, more space coming to Decatur Airport boarding area

Jared Gregory, 19, a former Decatur resident, is an avid user of the air service from Chicago to Decatur. Considering the potential for more passengers waiting to board, he said expanding the check-in area "sounds like a good move."

"If the new service can seat more people on the planes then yes, I think it would be better," he said, adding "as long as it is still quick and convenient as it is now."

Expansion will use the former storage area located next to the waiting area. A double-wide opening through an adjoining wall will connect the spaces.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The glass partition between the main lobby and the checked passenger area will expand outward by 10 feet, allowing for additional breathing room away from encroaching TSA equipment. The converted storage area will include new ceilings, furnishings and carpeting.

“One of the largest recommendations that we've had, and we are accommodating in this remodel, is a restroom facility in the sterile area,” Wright said. “While you're waiting to board the plane when you're in the sterile area, you have to exit screening again, go to the restroom, then go back through the same screening procedures.”

Decatur-based Interior Specialty Construction, is the contractor.