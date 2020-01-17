Attention passengers, more space coming to Decatur Airport boarding area

DECATUR— Work is underway to expand the boarding passenger area at the Decatur Airport to accommodate the arrival of the jet service offered by its new carrier.
The project, which includes the addition of 900 square feet of space to the area where passengers wait after going through security and getting their carry-on luggage checked, began Tuesday.
The space, identified by officials as the sterile area, currently includes 15 seats for passengers who have gone through the screening process. The Transportation Security Administration equipment takes up the remaining space.
Officials say the additional space is needed to accommodate the anticipated uptick in passengers once the 50-seat United Express jets operated by SkyWest Airlines go into service on March 5 offering two daily flights from Decatur to O'Hare International Airport. The new carrier fleet replaces the eight-seat Cesna 402 aircraft used by Cape Air, the current carrier.
“Currently we have eight seat configuration aircraft, so the size (of the boarding area) is available to accommodate those passengers,” said Tim Wright, Decatur Airport director. “Trying to put 50 people into a smaller area wouldn't be appropriate, so we're wanting to give a great customer experience to those who travel to and from the Decatur Airport.”
Jared Gregory, 19, a former Decatur resident, is an avid user of the air service from Chicago to Decatur. Considering the potential for more passengers waiting to board, he said expanding the check-in area "sounds like a good move."
"If the new service can seat more people on the planes then yes, I think it would be better," he said, adding "as long as it is still quick and convenient as it is now."
Expansion will use the former storage area located next to the waiting area. A double-wide opening through an adjoining wall will connect the spaces.
The glass partition between the main lobby and the checked passenger area will expand outward by 10 feet, allowing for additional breathing room away from encroaching TSA equipment. The converted storage area will include new ceilings, furnishings and carpeting.
“One of the largest recommendations that we've had, and we are accommodating in this remodel, is a restroom facility in the sterile area,” Wright said. “While you're waiting to board the plane when you're in the sterile area, you have to exit screening again, go to the restroom, then go back through the same screening procedures.”
Decatur-based Interior Specialty Construction, is the contractor.
A growth in potential passengers also means the cobwebs on the facility's luggage conveyor-belt system will be dusted off, according to Wright. Operation of the system stopped when Great Lakes Aviation began serving as the airline provider in 2007. “The capability has always been here to use the conveyor-belt system, but when you only have eight passengers, bags are minimal,” Wright said.
The $94,000 project is being paid for using the airport' capital improvement program funds. Although, Wright said there have been discussions in the hope of securing financial assistance from outside sources.
The terminal isn't the only thing at the airport getting an upgrade.
Work is expected to begin this spring on runway improvements. The project, which is expected to take two months to complete, is funded by a $2.9 million federal grant.
