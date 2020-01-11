Attention shifts to possible snow in Decatur region

LINCOLN — Gusty winds and falling temperatures made an otherwise rainy Saturday into one that became downright nasty across Central Illinois.
An inch or less of snow is expected in Macon County, with higher amounts to the north. Forecasters said up to 2 inches of snow were possible in McLean County throughout the night, with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight.
"We haven't seen any significant changes" in the forecast, said meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss of the National Weather Service in Lincoln. He cautioned roads would be "pretty slippery," particularly on bridges and overpasses.
Rain fell through much of the day in central and east-central Illinois, with some areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain by mid-morning. A flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. In addition, minor flooding is expected along the Sangamon River at Monticello by early Sunday.
In Shelby County, almost 6 inches of rain caused an 8-foot hole in a county road, the National Weather Service said.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 32.
The weather service said 1.51 inches of rain were recorded at Peoria, 1.92 inches at Decatur, 2.04 inches at Springfield, 2.8 inches in Normal, 2.97 inches near Bloomington, 3.3 inches at Champaign, 3.75 inches at Pana and Arthur, 4.25 inches in Charleston, and 4.34 inches in Watson in Effingham County.
The weather service warning near Congerville said moderate, widespread flooding is expected when the Mackinaw rises above its 13-foot flood stage Sunday morning. It was at 6.2 feet Saturday morning.
In Springfield, a dam operator said water was released from Spaulding Dam at Lake Springfield, causing a "substantial flow of water" in Sugar Creek downstream of the dam.
Further north, the threat of ice and snow prompted the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights Saturday at Chicago’s two main airports.
