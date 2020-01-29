Attention, Trace Adkins fans: He's performing in Normal this spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It's exciting to add him to the spectacular list of stars who have been a part of Evening of Stars over the past 26 years," Hruska said. "The funds raised from Evening of Stars are critical to our mission delivery and we look forward to a fun night with Trace Adkins."

Tickets are $200 or guests may choose the "Red Carpet Experience" for $750, which includes two tickets to the VIP reception with a chance to meet Adkins, two Evening of Stars tickets with preferred seating for the dinner and performance and your name in the program. Tickets are available at redcross.org/EOStickets or by calling (309) 253-8572.

Evening of Stars, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Red Cross in the Bloomington-Normal area, helps Red Cross disaster response, preparedness training, support for military families and collection of blood and blood products.

Adkins' musical career has included the hits "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This."

Adkins. 58, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has sold more than 11 million albums. He has received three Grammy nominations and several Country Music Television and Academy of Country Music awards.