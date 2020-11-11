 Skip to main content
Attention turtle lovers: Meet live reptiles at Rock Springs Center
Attention turtle lovers: Meet live reptiles at Rock Springs Center

Snake and Turtle Show 4 7.25.19.JPG

The Snake and Turtle Show in the Children's Auditorium at Decatur Public Library.The event was presented by the Macon County Conservation District, and funded thanks to the Friends of the Decatur Public Library. The event's goal was to connect kids with a variety of animals and teach the importance of the summer reading program.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Live reptiles will take center stage during a Snake and Turtle Show at Rock Springs Nature Center.

The event, which will focus on what what makes them special and important to nature and why they are misunderstood creatures. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The cost is $2 per person.

Face coverings and social distancing required. Registration required by noon Friday, Nov. 13, at MaconCountyConservation.org.

