Attention turtle lovers: Meet live reptiles at Rock Springs Center

DECATUR — Live reptiles will take center stage during a Snake and Turtle Show at Rock Springs Nature Center.
The event, which will focus on what what makes them special and important to nature and why they are misunderstood creatures. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The cost is $2 per person.
Face coverings and social distancing required. Registration required by noon Friday, Nov. 13, at MaconCountyConservation.org.
