Attorney General to appeal judge’s ruling halting Illinois stay-at-home order against lawmaker; another case likely

“While the court’s order is limited, the risk it poses is significant,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “...We will not stop this virus if, because of this ruling, any resident can petition to be exempted from aspects of the orders that rely on collective action to keep us all safe.”

Republican Rep. John Cabello, from Machesney Park, said in an interview Tuesday he will soon file a near-identical lawsuit asking a judge to release all Illinoisans from Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders.

“I feel that this is so far of a government overreach that I want to find out if it’s constitutional,” he said. “Look, any more decisions that he wants to make, he really needs to start having the General Assembly’s input.”

The governor established a state of emergency on March 9. On April 1, he announced the novel coronavirus pandemic was a “continuing public health emergency” and signed a proclamation extending the disaster period. In addition to those actions, he issued 29-related executive orders in response to COVID-19.

At issue is whether the Illinois Emergency Management Act, approved by the General Assembly in the 1970s, allows a governor to declare subsequent 30-day emergencies.