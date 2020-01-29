Authorities confirm Sangamon County coroner, former Springfield mayor killed in plane crash

SPRINGFIELD — Officials on Wednesday confirmed that Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards were among three adults killed in a plane crash around 3 p.m. Tuesday near White Timber Road.
Killed were Cinda Edwards, 63; her husband, Frank Edwards, 69; and John Evans, 69. A dog also was killed.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department said a pilot reported having trouble with the plane's instruments and with weather conditions before the crash. Springfield Airport Authority Executive Director Mark Hanna says the plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield and missed two houses before impact.
You have free articles remaining.
The plane was headed to Springfield from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally took off from Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport in Florida, authorities said.
The bodies were taken to the McLean County Coroner's Office in Bloomington, where they were identified by a forensic pathologist.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, Springfield Police, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, emergency medical services, Sangamon County Rescue Squad, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office assisted with the incident.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites