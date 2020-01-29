Authorities confirm Sangamon County coroner, former Springfield mayor killed in plane crash

SPRINGFIELD — Officials on Wednesday confirmed that Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards were among three adults killed in a plane crash around 3 p.m. Tuesday near White Timber Road.

Killed were Cinda Edwards, 63; her husband, Frank Edwards, 69; and John Evans, 69. A dog also was killed.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department said a pilot reported having trouble with the plane's instruments and with weather conditions before the crash. Springfield Airport Authority Executive Director Mark Hanna says the plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield and missed two houses before impact.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The plane was headed to Springfield from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally took off from Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport in Florida, authorities said.

The bodies were taken to the McLean County Coroner's Office in Bloomington, where they were identified by a forensic pathologist.