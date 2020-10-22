Authorities identify Decatur woman killed in crash with semitruck

MACON COUNTY — The woman who died Wednesday in a collision with a semitruck trailer has been identified as Esther J. Eigsti of Decatur.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Eigsti, 84, was traveling north on Wyckles Road in a pickup truck when she failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois 121 and struck the trailer of an eastbound semitruck.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the Eigsti, who died at the scene, suffered "massive generalized trauma."
The semitruck driver, a 67-year-old man from Chapel Hill, N.C., was not injured, police say.
A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said detectives began an investigation after the 28-year-old mother reported the alleged crimes on July 14 while shopping in the Walmart store at 4625 E. Maryland St.