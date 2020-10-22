 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Decatur woman killed in crash with semitruck
alert top story

Authorities identify Decatur woman killed in crash with semitruck

121-wyckles road crash

Emergency crews, as viewed from the intersection of Wyckles and Park roads, work the scene of a crash involving a semitruck and a truck Wednesday afternoon at Wyckles and Illinois 121. 

 GARRETT KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON COUNTY —  The woman who died Wednesday in a collision with a semitruck trailer has been identified as Esther J. Eigsti of Decatur.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Eigsti, 84, was traveling north on Wyckles Road in a pickup truck when she failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois 121 and struck the trailer of an eastbound semitruck.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the Eigsti, who died at the scene,  suffered "massive generalized trauma."

The semitruck driver, a 67-year-old man from Chapel Hill, N.C., was not injured, police say.

The crash happed at 1:43 p.m. and prompted Illinois 121 to be closed for nearly six hours.

Day said routine toxicology tests and an inquest are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

