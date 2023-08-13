DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee began his annual block party at Water Street Mission 22 years ago.

It's always the second weekend of August because Decatur Celebration was the first weekend.

“We started doing it after the Celebration so we could celebrate with the homeless,” Barbee said on Sunday, as he was setting up for the event. “Because they couldn't afford to go to the Celebration, so we always have a cookout and a block party for the homeless ... we brought the Celebration to them.”

Although Decatur Celebration is now a memory, with the 2019 event the last, Barbee and his wife Debra continue the annual block party, serving their signature “Barbee-Q.”

The ribs are a favorite of Justin Leisure, who has attended many times and arrived early this year to help set up.

“He always made these racks (of ribs),” Leisure said, holding his hands far apart.

Another regular helper is David Lee Party Time DJ's, this year bringing his 1980s-style boom box trailer. He also has a trailer that looks like a 1990s boom box. A section of the street in front of the Mission was left clear in case anyone wanted to dance, and Lee had a wide variety of music on hand, from country to big band and everything in between.

“(Barbee) is my brother from another mother,” Lee said, throwing one arm around Barbee's shoulder.

Water Street Mission Director Larry Duncan said the Barbees are regular supporters of the mission, serving Thanksgiving and Easter dinners every year in addition to the summer block party. The Barbees were recognized by the Community Foundation of Macon County at this year's Do Something Great Awards, where they received the Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award.

Tamorra Thompson, 11, and her sister, Hazel, 10, scurried around laying out desserts, filling the galvanized tank with ice so the soda pop would be cold, and doing everything else they could.

“Our grandpa (Richard Thomas) works here and he preaches on Tuesdays,” said Hazel. “We're his grandkids, so we help them and help out the mission because when we grow up, we want to be preachers and stuff like our grandpa, and we want to help out God and other people and the homeless.”

