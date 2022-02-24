'Barbie' scheduled to visit the Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — Barbie will be in Decatur ready to read to the young people of Central Illinois this weekend.

Tickets are $15 per child, or $25 for two, which will provide a guest with bagels, a book, a photo opportunity with the iconic character and story time. Girls from ages 4 to 8 years are invited to attend the event.

“You’ll get all kinds of treats,” Owens said. “The kids should have a great time.”

If You Go WHAT: Books and Bagels with Barbie WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 WHERE: Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. TICKETS: $15 per child; $25 for two children ON THE WEB: www.theimageuniversity.com

Owens is a small business owner and an image consultant. “I’m a character motivator in the form of Barbie,” she said. “I want to make sure that we are moving back from the old tradition of outwardly kind of looks.”

The two women have a lot in common, Owens said. “She’s a businesswoman and has a thousand jobs,” she said.

Since she began taking on the character less than a year ago, Owens has had multiple appearances, with the goal of inspiring girls — “to make them proud of who they are,” she said.

Another focus is to promote reading. She has partnered with the Community Foundation of Macon County, United Way and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. “We want to continue the love for learning,” Owens said.

Owens was employed with Decatur Public Schools, before moving to Champaign a year ago. “But I wanted to give back to Decatur first,” she said about introducing Barbie to Central Illinois.

Future outings for Barbie include Mommy and Me programs and visits to local children’s hospitals and wards. “I would like to come in and just uplift those pediatric patients,” Owens said. “Just to put a smile on their faces.”

During the library’s event, Barbie will be highlighting African American authors, in honor of Black History month. “In the months to come I’m looking to do more things,” Owens said. “But Barbie has been highly requested, so we’re going to stick with this for a while.”

