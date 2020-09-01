 Skip to main content
Barton Manufacturing in Decatur to close Sept. 30
DECATUR — Barton Manufacturing is closing its Decatur plant, with 47 people being laid off. 

General manager Bruce Payne said a tentative last day is Sept. 30. 

The company based at 1395 S. Taylorville Road manufactures parts and equipment in the mining and road construction industries, as well as brake components and industrial valves, out of two facilities measuring more than 140,000 square feet.  

Payne said the company has been struggling for several years, but the shutdown was not related to COVID. 

Barton was founded in 1950 as Red Barton Inc. and also operated at 600 E. Wabash Ave. The Taylorville Road factory was expanded in 2005 at a cost of $3 million. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

