Battle to plow open Macon County roads gets worse before it gets better

DECATUR — The battle to keep Central Illinois roads clear of snow was getting worse Thursday before it was due to get better.

Plow crews working the Decatur and Macon County area, for example, said conditions were worse Thursday because of wind-driven drifts wiping out what progress the workers made.

Both city and county experts in charge of clearing said it was going to take at least another full day, and maybe into the weekend, before they could make serious headway.

“We’re still out on the primary roads and we hope to be in the neighborhood streets by 9 p.m. Thursday,” said Dan Mendenall, Municipal Services Manager for the City of Decatur.

“Thursday has actually been worse than it was Wednesday because of the wind. We’ve got a lot of drifting going on, but we will hopefully be caught up on those primary roads tonight.”

According to Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner, snow totals have been reported as high as 12 inches in Bloomington with parts of Decatur receiving 10.5 inches and Mattoon getting 7 inches.

As for the weekend, Holiner said lighter winds are expected with no precipitation reported.

Bruce Bird, Macon County Engineer, had much the same story to tell in the relentless battle to oppose the forces of snow and wind. “Today (Thursday) is much worse than yesterday,” he said. “The wind has not helped us at all.”

Bird said many east-west county roads had gotten down to having one lane barely open or being simply impassable. He said as fast as his crews got one highway partially clear, it would drift shut again while they turned their attention to other routes.

“We are kind of just chasing things right now,” he added. “Around midnight the wind is supposed to get down to only 10mph, which is the magic speed, so then we’re looking at being able to make some headway and get this all pushed back and cleaned up.”

But Bird said the work will take all day Friday and into Saturday to achieve major results.

