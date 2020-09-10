Beautify Decatur officials are hopeful to mimick 2018 America in Bloom victory

DECATUR— Members of the Beautify Decatur Coalition are working to put Decatur on the map once again.
Decatur was awarded the People's Choice Award during the 2018 America in Bloom competition highlighting the beauty of areas around the U.S. Ellen Hearn, American in Bloom chairwoman for Decatur, said the $1,500 prize money with the 2020 award will help continue beautification efforts around the city.
The $1,500 winnings from 2018 helped fund the "Litter Critter," a deer-shaped sculpture filled with trash at Overlook Adventure Park, and the watering of hanging plants in Downtown Decatur, Hearn said. An additional $1,500 was awarded in 2018 for Decatur winning the Judge's Choice Award, which won't be featured this year.
"We are the largest community competing, so we should win this, but it will take a lot of votes to overcome the enthusiasm of the other communities participating," Hearn said.
Competing cities were required to submit videos highlighting parts of each city. According to Hearn, they were required to limit the video to three minutes and are judged on seven criteria: Historic preservation, environmental efforts, flowers, landscaping, overall impression, community vitality and community involvement.
The Decatur group worked with city leaders in 2018 in an effort to capture "treasures the community offers," Hearn said. A modified version of the video was submitted for the 2020 competition that now includes pictures of the Devon Lakeshore Ampitheater.
Highlighted parts of the city include the Meaningful Meadows Outdoor Activity Center at Macon Resources Inc., Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and prescription produce garden at Crossing Healthcare.
"This is an opportunity to brag about the good things happening in our community and I think we need some good news," Hearn said. "We are competing at the national level because we have a lot to brag about here."
Also competing for the prize are Brewton, Alabama, and Castle Rock, Washington. Vote at surveymonkey.com/r/8NN6X3V. A winner will be announced on Oct. 2.
The Beautify Decatur Coalition began in 2012 and the group was accepted into the America in Bloom competition in 2017.
PHOTOS: Volunteers Clean Up West Main Street for America in Bloom Competition
