Beautify Decatur officials are hopeful to mimick 2018 America in Bloom victory

DECATUR— Members of the Beautify Decatur Coalition are working to put Decatur on the map once again.

Decatur was awarded the People's Choice Award during the 2018 America in Bloom competition highlighting the beauty of areas around the U.S. Ellen Hearn, American in Bloom chairwoman for Decatur, said the $1,500 prize money with the 2020 award will help continue beautification efforts around the city.

The $1,500 winnings from 2018 helped fund the "Litter Critter," a deer-shaped sculpture filled with trash at Overlook Adventure Park, and the watering of hanging plants in Downtown Decatur, Hearn said. An additional $1,500 was awarded in 2018 for Decatur winning the Judge's Choice Award, which won't be featured this year.

"We are the largest community competing, so we should win this, but it will take a lot of votes to overcome the enthusiasm of the other communities participating," Hearn said.