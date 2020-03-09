Behind the scenes of Decatur's new developments

Decatur has celebrated some major new developments recently.
Last week, community leaders welcomed the start of jet service at the Decatur Airport. The 50-passenger aircraft are operated by SkyWest Airlines under the umbrella of United Express, and will offer residents 12 flights a week to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The Herald & Review has covered SkyWest's long journey to the airport, starting in 2017 when the company first sought a Decatur contract. On Friday, photographer Clay Jackson was onboard the first 6 a.m. flight to Chicago, documenting the experience and reactions of elected officials and business leaders.
At the same time, construction crews are working to finish work on the new Montessori Academy for Peace, formerly Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Renovations will make it possible to combine students from the Garfield and Enterprise buildings. The work is part of Decatur Public Schools' ongoing BOLD Facilities plan.
You have free articles remaining.
Reporter Valerie Wells, who has covered Decatur schools for decades, and photographer Clay Jackson got a behind-the-scenes look at the work last week. Their coverage online and in Sunday's Herald & Review gave readers a first look inside the new facility, which will eventually house 800 students.
Changes to Decatur's seven fire stations have been on the horizon for years. Our journalists have covered every step in the process, starting with the consulting firm analysis in 2016 that led to renovation of four stations and plans to build three new ones.
The fruits of those plans are starting to come together. The first of the three new facilities, Fire Station 5, has been completed after more than a year of construction. Reporter Analisa Trofimuk and photographer Clay Jackson took readers inside the new $2.7 million facility in Sunday's paper.
It's the honor and privilege of our journalists to cover the exciting new happenings in our community. But in each of these cases, we have also followed the years of work that led to these moments — attending public meetings, combing through proposals and memos, hearing residents' input. Being able to report on that background makes these moments all the more meaningful.
That important work wouldn't be possible without members like you. Thank you for your support of local journalism.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512