Benefit planned to fund Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity home for veteran
Benefit planned to fund Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity home for veteran

Illinois Wesleyan University freshmen Nathan Addis and Allison Henry move a wooden pallet at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore.

DECATUR – Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity will hold a benefit from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mount Zion Civic Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.

The organization is raising funds to complete construction of a home for Alan Waterman, a veteran, and his family. Entertainment will be provided by Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano and there will be a cash bar, Christmas photos, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Donations to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore will help other families, also. 

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available through Habitat for Humanity, (217) 425-6446.

