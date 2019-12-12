Benefit planned to fund Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity home for veteran

DECATUR – Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity will hold a benefit from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mount Zion Civic Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.
The organization is raising funds to complete construction of a home for Alan Waterman, a veteran, and his family. Entertainment will be provided by Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano and there will be a cash bar, Christmas photos, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Donations to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore will help other families, also.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available through Habitat for Humanity, (217) 425-6446.
______________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter