Big Brothers Big Sisters kicks off fundraiser to offset budget shortfall

DECATUR — Like almost everything else this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois' annual fundraising events have been canceled.
As a result, funds are running low. The organization is kicking off a three-month fundraising challenge campaign. All funds raised in this campaign will help close the $400,000 revenue gap and continue the child safety monitoring, youth resiliency coaching, and family support services to hundreds of Little Brothers and Little Sisters they serve.
They are seeking 40,000 people to give a minimum of $10 to help make up the deficit in funding to continue school- and community-based programs.
“With any non-profit, you diversify funding streams and ours are made up of United Way, individual donors, corporate donors, grants and foundations that we write to as well,” said Corey Burrows, chief operations officer. “And the other piece is special event fundraising. That $400,000 is because we had to cancel our largest event, Bowl for Kids' Sake and the combination of golf outings, Eats and Sweets and our Night in the Islands event.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is best known for its program which pairs youngsters with an adult mentor, and part of this fundraising campaign is asking those who donate to create a video where they talk about someone who mentored them, Burrows said.
Knowing that COVID-19 has caused financial hardship for a lot of people, he added, asking for 40,000 people to donate just $10 will raise the funds without each donor having to make a large financial sacrifice.
Donations are kept in the county they came from, Burrows said, so for example, when someone in Macon County donates, that donation benefits the approximately 200 Macon County children served by the program.
In addition to Macon County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois serves counties of Champaign, DeWitt, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermilion.
PHOTOS: Bowl for Kids' Sake
Walters_Travis 3.22.19.jpg
Hubbard_Jill 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 1 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 2 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 3 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 4 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 5 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 6 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 7 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 8 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 10 3.22.19.jpg
Bowl for Kids Sake 9 3.22.19.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.