Big Brothers Big Sisters kicks off fundraiser to offset budget shortfall

DECATUR — Like almost everything else this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois' annual fundraising events have been canceled.

As a result, funds are running low. The organization is kicking off a three-month fundraising challenge campaign. All funds raised in this campaign will help close the $400,000 revenue gap and continue the child safety monitoring, youth resiliency coaching, and family support services to hundreds of Little Brothers and Little Sisters they serve.

They are seeking 40,000 people to give a minimum of $10 to help make up the deficit in funding to continue school- and community-based programs.

“With any non-profit, you diversify funding streams and ours are made up of United Way, individual donors, corporate donors, grants and foundations that we write to as well,” said Corey Burrows, chief operations officer. “And the other piece is special event fundraising. That $400,000 is because we had to cancel our largest event, Bowl for Kids' Sake and the combination of golf outings, Eats and Sweets and our Night in the Islands event.”