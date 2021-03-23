 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Clevenger to retire as Decatur Park District executive director
0 comments
top story

Bill Clevenger to retire as Decatur Park District executive director

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The process has started to replace Bill Clevenger, the longtime executive director of the Decatur Park District, who has announced plans to retire on Sept. 1.

Applications are being accepted through April 2. The tentative hiring schedule calls for candidate interviews in May, with a starting date of July 1.

Qualifications to be considered for the position include a bachelor's degree in park and recreation administration or a related field with preference of a master's degree, having experience in the field and residing in the district within 6 months of employment.

Clevenger_Bill 10.5.17

Decatur Park District executive director Bill Clevenger speaks about park projects and programs during the Community Leaders Breakfast at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Thursday morning.

The position's salary is listed as $135,000 to $160,000 with a comprehensive benefit package.

More about the application procedure can be found listed in a vacancy brochure on the districts website, decatur-parks.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The park district includes over 2,000 acres of park land among 36 parks and 15 facilities, according to the vacancy brochure.

Clevenger arrived in Decatur on March 1, 1988, from Charleston, W.Va., where he was director of parks and recreation.

Raised in Bridgeport, W.Va., two hours from Pittsburgh, Clevenger is a Marshall University graduate.

He worked in recreation in Charleston, went to Indiana University for a master’s degree, was a teacher at James Madison University for five years, went back to Charleston for five years and then came to Decatur.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

+1 
Clevenger

Bill Clevenger

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News