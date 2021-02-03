Billy Rogers tribute band to headline Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Sept. 11

DECATUR — A Billy Rogers tribute band is headlining the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Proceeds from the show will benefit Crossing Healthcare and treating substance abuse disorders.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting devonamphitheater.com or calling the Decatur Park District Administration Office at (217) 422-5911. The show is included for 2021 season ticket holders.
The band features Bobby Lyle playing jazz keyboard and Dave Stryker on jazz guitar for a mix of jazz, blues, funk and soul from the duo's recent top records, dedicated to guitarist Billy Rogers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lobby of the administration building at 620 E. Riverside Ave. will only be able to hold 50% captivity for in-person sales.
