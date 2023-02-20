DECATUR — Honoring the past. Celebrating the present. Looking with hope to the future.

That was the theme of the evening Saturday at the Black History Gala, hosted by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

“We celebrate our local heroes,” said Tamarra Fuller, the Chamber’s president. People who are “doing fabulous things here for our citizens, for the youth to look up to, to show ‘Hey, there are people in our community doing great things.' ”

The event included the presentation of 11 awards to local individuals and groups. Most of the awards bear the names of trailblazing members of the Decatur Black community — such as Roger Walker, the first Black sheriff elected in Illinois, or Anna Waters, an influential community activist, or Betsy Stockard, the first Black woman elected to the Decatur City Council — and are awarded to individuals in their respective field.

DeAndre Harper, a successful basketball coach, teacher and athletics director at Robertson Charter School, couldn’t hide his emotions as he accepted the Ida Brooks Coach of the Year Award.

In his brief acceptance speech, Harper spoke less about himself and more about those who made his success possible — the influence the award’s namesake had on his life and the enjoyment he got from the young people he coached.

Brooks was a prominent Decatur educator who continued working with young people even after her retirement following a 34-year career in the public schools.

“Miss Brooks, I hope that you are looking down right now,” said Harper, who met Brooks when he was 14 years old. “I am humbled and honored to be the recipient of an award (named after) such a great lady, coach and mentor.”

Among his accomplishments, Harper led teams to six state titles and was recognized as coach of the year by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 2022.

“Beyond the wins and championships and even the losses, I can only hope that I will have had the impact on these young men that she had on me,” said Harper, who was joined on the stage by current team members.

Other award recipients are:

Todd McClellan: Corey Walker Founders Award. McClellan is the lead pastor of City of Praise Church, CEO of New Millennium Faith Ministries and Millennium Sound Records.

Mark Bond: Ezra West Social Activist Award. Bond is a minister who has been a civil rights activist in the community for many years. His involvement included working with the Decatur school board to avoid the expulsion of students involved in a fight at a football game that garnered national attention.

Vivian Goodman: Betsy Stockard Female Politician Award. Goodman, the executive director of Decatur Community Partnership, has served in a variety of appointed and political posts, including the Macon County Board and the Macon County Board of Health.

Youth with a Positive Direction: Organization of the Year. YWAPD began in 1991 as an after-school program at Main Street Church of the Living God and has grown to serve more than 175 youth by providing after-school and summer programming.

Niki Fenderson: Anna Waters Educator of the Year Award. Fenderson is principal of Robertson Charter School and serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters and Decatur Family YMCA boards.

Keyria Rodgers: Roger Walker Law Enforcement Award. Rodgers is director of Millikin University’s Criminal Justice Department and director of the Macon County Teen Justice Diversion Program. She also was appointed to the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission.

La Ammitai: Horace Livingston Writer's Award. Ammitai is a transformational strategist, master numerologist, literary consultant, brand marketing doula and bestselling author.

William Oliver: William Oliver Male Politician Award. Oliver is the first African American to serve on the Decatur City Council and a current member of the Macon County Board.

Davin Bean of 217 Flavors: Ray Shaw Business of the Year Award.

Noah Hayes: Trailblazer Award. Noah, a senior at St. Teresa High School, earned the honor for helping to organize his school’s first Martin Luther King Celebration.

As the evening's youngest and final award recipient, Noah used his time to talk about the motivation behind his school’s MLK event and to make a plea for action.

“Growing up, we learned about the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech all the horrors he went through for our rights,” Noah said.

“I know it’s important. But you know what I haven’t learned about MLK? His legacy. His legacy is all of us in this room,” he said, prompting applause from the audience.

“We need to talk about all the good that came from MLK. All the leaders we have now because of MLK. The opportunities I and the rest of us as Black individuals have now because of MLK,” he said. “We need to carry on his legacy. We still have progress to be made.

“It’s in all of us. No matter how old you are, it is in us. If you’re older, cheer them on and pass it on to the generation after that. We still have equality to fight for.”

Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin