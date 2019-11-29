Black Friday brings Central Illinoisans out for tradition as well as deals

DECATUR — Dee and Gabby Collier have a standing mother-daughter date every year to find as many bargains as possible during the national shopping spree that is Black Friday.

The pair, dressed in Christmas sweaters, traveled from Shelbyville to the usual suspects offering major deals: Kohl's, Ulta, Menards, Rural King, Target and other stores in Forsyth and Decatur. Like many other families, the Colliers look forward to the shopping holiday every year.

"It started with my mom and my grandma," Dee Collier said. "They used to go every year and I would get to go, and now I bring Gabby."

Dee Collier said she remembers the former JCPenny at Hickory Point Mall being a main stop on their Black Friday route when she was a child. The store closed in 2014, but the changing retail landscape hasn't discouraged the Colliers from continuing their tradition. They woke up at 4 a.m. Friday and planned on shopping late into the afternoon.

"My favorite part is the food," said Gabby Collier, 24. "Getting food after shopping is always fun."

Kohl's manager Glenda Kraft said the traffic Friday at the store in Hickory Point Mall was similar to previous years. It was open for 24 hours on Friday.