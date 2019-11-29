Black Friday brings Central Illinoisans out for tradition as well as deals

DECATUR — Dee and Gabby Collier have a standing mother-daughter date every year to find as many bargains as possible during the national shopping spree that is Black Friday.
The pair, dressed in Christmas sweaters, traveled from Shelbyville to the usual suspects offering major deals: Kohl's, Ulta, Menards, Rural King, Target and other stores in Forsyth and Decatur. Like many other families, the Colliers look forward to the shopping holiday every year.
"It started with my mom and my grandma," Dee Collier said. "They used to go every year and I would get to go, and now I bring Gabby."
Dee Collier said she remembers the former JCPenny at Hickory Point Mall being a main stop on their Black Friday route when she was a child. The store closed in 2014, but the changing retail landscape hasn't discouraged the Colliers from continuing their tradition. They woke up at 4 a.m. Friday and planned on shopping late into the afternoon.
"My favorite part is the food," said Gabby Collier, 24. "Getting food after shopping is always fun."
Kohl's manager Glenda Kraft said the traffic Friday at the store in Hickory Point Mall was similar to previous years. It was open for 24 hours on Friday.
"We had a decent amount of people, but we always see families dressed up and in matching outfits and sweaters and that is so fun for us," Kraft said. "Some of the employees were taking photos with guests, and it's just a great atmosphere."
Those braving the lines were in good company. An estimated 165.3 million people are expected to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
The survey found that 39.6 million consumers considered shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million people Sunday. Cyber Monday traffic is estimated at 68.7 million shoppers.
The line outside of Menards in Forsyth stretched past the parking lot all the way to Market Street, general manager Cory Jacobs said. While some stores let in shoppers on the evening of Thanksgiving, Menards opened its doors bright and early at 6 a.m. A crowd of shoppers streamed in, seeking items like a Blackstone griddle, toys and electronics.
"We've still got people in the store from early this morning," Jacobs said late Friday morning.
Target at 355 W. Mound Road stayed open through Thanksgiving night until 1 a.m. Friday. Dozens of people lined up outside of the entrance when the store reopened at 7 a.m.
Tammy Phillips, service and engagement leader, said a crowd of Target guests were eager to take advantage of their television deals. Phillips said the store would likely offer sales throughout next week, kicking off on Cyber Monday. Other hot items being sought on Friday were toys and iPhones.
Jeremy Sarna was on the hunt for a laptop at Target. His father, Ken, said they go out every year on Black Friday.
"We've done this for about the last 10 or 12 years," Ken Sarna said. "We went to Best Buy, Menards, Walmart, all the good spots this year."
Jeremy Sarna scored a projector at one store, an item he's been excited to purchase for a designated room in his home in Peoria.
Gailan Leeds, a member of the Target general merchandise team, said the staff takes extra steps to prepare for Black Friday and the holidays. They have doubled the number of employees who work on tasks like filling the orders for customers who shop online and pick up the items in the store.
Leeds said they have also invested more hours in training so that employees are fully equipped to help customers.
"Black Friday is the peak," Leeds said, "and it kind of lingers throughout the week."
