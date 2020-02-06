Black Heritage Breakfast set for Saturday

DECATUR — The annual Black Heritage Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Main Street Church, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur.
The cost is $15 per person. The event is sponsored by the
NAACP Decatur branch.
Morris is a Decatur native teaching team dynamics in the university's
Tabor College of Business. She is also the creator of Girls Who Code of Macon County and the Summer Math Academy. Black History Month Banquet Celebration 2019
Boys & Girls Club of Decatur celebrated Black History Month on Thursday with the Annual Banquet featuring music, poems, food, etc. The keynote speaker this year was Lawrence Trimble.
