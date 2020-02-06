Black Heritage Breakfast set for Saturday
Black Heritage Breakfast set for Saturday

DECATUR — The annual Black Heritage Breakfast will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Main Street Church, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur.

The cost is $15 per person. The event is sponsored by the NAACP Decatur branch.

The guest speaker will be Millikin University adjunct professor Juanita Morris.

Morris is a Decatur native teaching team dynamics in the university's Tabor College of Business. She is also the creator of Girls Who Code of Macon County and the Summer Math Academy.

