Bliefnick family to play another round of Family Feud

DECATUR — Macon Resources Inc. executive director Amy Bliefnick and her family had a successful turn on the national game show “Family Feud.”

The show aired Wednesday, and the family was invited back to play another round, which will be televised Monday, Jan. 27, on WRSP FOX. If the presidential impeachment hearings are aired throughout the day, the show will be moved to 5 p.m. Otherwise, regular programming is at 3 p.m.

Family Feud is a game show in which two families battle against each other trying to guess the most popular responses to a survey question.

During the match, filmed in May 2019, the Bliefnicks were able to win the battle round competing against another family of five. But they lost the fast money bonus by 10 points.

According to the family, they were not able to discuss Monday’s upcoming episode, because that would inform friends and family that they won.

“And we didn’t tell anyone because we stunk so bad in the first two rounds,” Bliefnick said.