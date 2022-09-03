Blood drive at Warrensburg-Latham High School

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg-Latham High School will be the site of a community Blood Drive

The event, hosted by the school's National Honor Society, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, inside the Donor Bus at 425 N. North St., Warrensburg.

If 20 or more donations are collected, the school will earn grant money. All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points to shop at the ImpactLife online store.

To donate, visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60831 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo identification is required.