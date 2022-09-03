 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blood drive at Warrensburg-Latham High School

  • 0

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg-Latham High School will be the site of a community Blood Drive 

The event, hosted by the school's National Honor Society, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, inside the Donor Bus at 425 N. North St., Warrensburg.

If 20 or more donations are collected, the school will earn grant money. All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points to shop at the ImpactLife online store.

To donate, visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60831 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo identification is required.

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News