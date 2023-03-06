DECATUR – Grammy-winning rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears is set to perform at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on July 14, the Decatur Park District announced Monday.

The show will be included in Devon's 2023 season ticket package. Other tickets will go on sale at a later date. All tickets will be available for purchase online at devonamphitheater.com.

Tickets range in price from $25 for lawn seats to $55 for stage front, plus fees.

Blood, Sweat & Tears is a rock band fusing rock, jazz and blues music. The band got its start in New York City in the late 1960s and has been touring for over 50 years.

Its self-titled sophomore album received the Grammy award for Album of the Year in 1970 and earned quadruple Platinum status. The band went on to win three more Grammy awards.

Blood, Sweat & Tears has had multiple configurations in recent years. The band's current vocalist, Keith Paluso, was featured on NBC's "The Voice" in 2018.

Further information and upcoming announcements can be found on The Devon's Facebook page.

