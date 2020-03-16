Bloomington couple continues stay in quarantine

“They are going to travel by bus to Lexington, Kentucky and then, their family members are expected to pick them up, take them to their homes and be under self-quarantine for another 14 days. But it doesn’t look like any of us from Illinois are going home,” Barb reported Sunday.

“Overall, we are coping, we are managing, we are dealing with it,” she said. “I have talked with a lot of people on the phone including legislative offices and even the governor’s office. I think I might just cut back on trying to get help and just deal with it.”

Barb said they are now getting food and water consistently and the meal deliveries have improved over the first couple of days. A lack of information continues to be frustrating.

Also, a lack of luggage.