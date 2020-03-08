Bloomington couple waiting out Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus

Crew members wearing masks and gloves delivered trays of food in covered plates, and placed outside the stateroom doors.

More than 400 people have tested positive for the disease in the United States and as of Sunday, 19 deaths have been associated with the coronavirus. Of the 21 people who tested positive on the cruise ship, 19 were crew members.

“They would like to have the people come off. I’d rather have the people stay (on the ship),” he said Friday. “But I’d go with them. I told them to make the final decision. I would rather — because I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

May said she and her husband are making the best of it.

“The captain (John Smith) comes on about every three hours with an update, even if there is nothing really new,” she said. “They are trying to do everything they can to make it as comfortable as possible.”