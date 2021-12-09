Bloomington, Decatur, Peoria displaying Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor

BLOOMINGTON — Three Central Illinois locations will host decorated trees for the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor, including 300 handcrafted ornaments of military service men and women who gave their lives in defense of the nation.

America's Gold Star Families and Sgt. Anthony Maddox Memorial are sponsors.

Trees can be viewed through the end of the holiday season at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria; Central Illinois Regional Airport, 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington; and Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

The Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor recognizes and honors fallen military soldiers and represents all branches of services and conflicts from over 40 states. Each ornament includes the rank, name, birth, date of death, branch and state of the fallen service men and women.

The tree in Peoria stands 14 feet tall, with a photo of the fallen hero on each ornament. Bloomington and Decatur each have a 9-foot tree, including ornaments in a gold star shape with information about each hero.

Recommended for you…

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.