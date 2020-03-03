Bloomington flight center helping FAA with fatal Lincoln crash

Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.

Police earlier said the plane burst into flames when it crashed. A large tent is erected over the wreckage.

Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound has being rerouted and delays should be expected.

Wendy Coit-Remington, store manager of the Dunkin' Donuts on Woodlawn Road, near the crash site, said, "The only thing we seen was a bunch of black smoke. We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We seen the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."

She said they've seen accidents on the interstate, but "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before."

The FAA said the plane was destroyed upon impact.