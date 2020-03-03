Bloomington flight center helping FAA with fatal Lincoln crash

LINCOLN — A Bloomington flight center is working with the FAA on a plane crash Tuesday morning that left three people dead.
The Cessna 172 crashed on Interstate 55 just outside Lincoln. The victims' names will not be released until their families are notified, Illinois State Police said.
“What I can tell you is that we’re working with the authorities and we’re in communication with the FAA and assisting them as we’re needed,” said Danielle Hubrich, human resources specialist at Synergy Flight Center, 2823 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Hubrich could not confirm whether the airplane originated from the company’s flight center or the recently acquired hangar space formerly owned by Image Air at the Central Illinois Regional Airport. CIRA spokeswoman Fran Strebing said all inquiries involving Synergy should be directed to Hubrich.
“As I said, we’re still working on this trying to determine what is going on and as that information comes out we’ll be able to release that. We’ve been working on it as anyone in the aviation industry would look into it and investigating it,” said Hubrich. “But we don’t any definite answers what is going on at this point.”
The plane crashed on southbound lanes of I-55 where the interstate crosses state routes 10 and 121. The crash happened at 8:49 a.m.
Authorities have not said where the flight originated or was headed. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels. Witnesses at those businesses reported hearing a "boom" and then seeing black smoke.
Police earlier said the plane burst into flames when it crashed. A large tent is erected over the wreckage.
Traffic on Interstate 55 southbound has being rerouted and delays should be expected.
Wendy Coit-Remington, store manager of the Dunkin' Donuts on Woodlawn Road, near the crash site, said, "The only thing we seen was a bunch of black smoke. We saw something on fire. My daughter called 911. ... We seen the flames. You could see the flames. We thought it was a car, but then we heard later it was a plane."
She said they've seen accidents on the interstate, but "I don't think I've ever seen so many semis go down this road (Woodlawn) before."
Southbound I-55 is shut down at Exit 126 at IL-10 in Lincoln due to a plane crash. First responders are on the scene. Avoid the area. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 6 (@IDOTDistrict6) March 3, 2020
The FAA said the plane was destroyed upon impact.
A witness said the plane was in flames, which since have been extinguished. The FAA could not immediately confirm the size of airplane.
The incident happened near where Interstate 55 crosses over the interchange with routes 10-121. To the west of the interchange are timber and corn fields; to the east are restaurants, gas stations and hotels.
Allyson Altsheu, the branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service on Woodlawn Road, was driving west on Woodlawn when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances.
"I seen all the smoke. The smoking was just pouring out," she said.
A state police statement said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. when the small plane crashed on the interstate at milepost 126. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 and the road will be closed for four to five hours.
Numerous police, fire and rescue workers are on the scene. Witnesses from several local businesses reported hearing "a couple of booms" and seeing flames and smoke.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
