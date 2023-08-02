DECATUR — A 44-year-old Bloomington man died Wednesday morning from injuries suffered in a motorcycle/semitruck crash in Macon County.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. at the intersection of Wise Road and U.S. 51.

Day said the operator of the motorcycle died from “massive generalized head and body trauma.”

The name of the man is being withheld pending the notification of family, Day said. An inquest is pending.

The crash caused the southbound lanes of U.S. 51 between Wise Road and Emery Road to be closed.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.