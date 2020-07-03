Boaters set sail for a holiday weekend on Lake Decatur

DECATUR— Nelson Park's boat launch was full of boaters Friday looking taking advantage of warm, sunny weather over the holiday weekend.
"I think it's really busy because of COVID," said Crew Chief A.J. Speasl. "Everybody's migrating to the lake.”
For 47-year-old Brain Gottman, Friday was an opportunity to take his boat out for a relaxing day on Lake Decatur with his girlfriend. The Decatur resident shared that he and family members have taken the boat out to watch fireworks for the last six years.
"We try to come out when we have the opportunity anyway, but this weekend I actually have to work the 4th of July," said Gottman. "Today we're just going to float around and enjoy the weather."
Stephanie Oats, 43, said she also works Saturday. Accompanied by a close friend, she spent Friday trying something she'd never experienced — riding a wave runner, adding she was very excited to try it.
Michael Maulden, 38, said getting his boat in the water Friday was something he'd been planning for some time and hopes to get out every weekend while the weather is warm.
"This is the first time I've been out all year," Maulden said.
Other plans of his were to watch his daughter compete in softball and playing some of the sport himself to make the most of the holiday weekend.
"I'd probably be doing something else, like a concert or a ball game, but whatever you can do to get out of the house," he said.
