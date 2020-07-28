Boil order issued for Lincoln

LINCOLN — A boil order for the entire City of Lincoln is expected to remain in effect through Wednesday evening.
Officials with Illinois American Water issued the boil order Tuesday.
“The boil order is due to technical issues at our water treatment plant,” officials said in a statement sent to customers. “Customers should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is okay for bathing, washing or other common uses.”
The order is expected to be in effect for approximately 36 hours while a series of water quality tests are run through the Lincoln District water system.
In November 2018, a lightning strike hit the water plant in Lincoln, also forcing a city-wide boil order.
