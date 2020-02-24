Brace for a rainy Monday in Central Illinois, with possible snow later this week

MACON COUNTY — Expect a soggy Monday in Macon County with a quarter to half an inch of rain possible today, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Mild temps will continue through Monday. Expect increasing clouds thru the evening w/ rain moving into the area after midnight. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/y0sf5XfjHP— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 23, 2020
The weather service said wind gusts could reach as high as 18 mph Monday night, and another tenth to a quarter inch of rain are possible overnight.
Mild temp remain in place through Tue with highs in the 40s. Rain is likely today/tonight, and there is a chance of rain Tue. The exception will be north of a Cuba to Minonk line where a rain/snow mix or snow is possible as colder air begins to filter into the region on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/CgXXbRVz1H— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 24, 2020
Rain will carry over to Tuesday and possibly turn to snow overnight. On Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of snow before noon with temperatures expected to reach a 32-degree high, the weather service said.
