Brace for a rainy Monday in Central Illinois, with possible snow later this week
Brace for a rainy Monday in Central Illinois, with possible snow later this week

MACON COUNTY — Expect a soggy Monday in Macon County with a quarter to half an inch of rain possible today, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said wind gusts could reach as high as 18 mph Monday night, and another tenth to a quarter inch of rain are possible overnight. 

Rain will carry over to Tuesday and possibly turn to snow overnight. On Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of snow before noon with temperatures expected to reach a 32-degree high, the weather service said.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

