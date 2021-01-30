Breaking: Ameren reports east side outage

DECATUR — A power outage on the east side of Decatur near Mount Zion has affected 285 customers.

The traffic signal at Illinois 121 and Mount Zion road is out, along with power to Kroger, Walmart, Rural King and surrounding businesses. The outage was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews have been alerted to the problem and are working on it. Estimated restoration time is not yet available.

