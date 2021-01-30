 Skip to main content
Breaking: Ameren reports east side outage
Breaking: Ameren reports east side outage

Ameren
DECATUR — A power outage on the east side of Decatur near Mount Zion has affected 285 customers.

The traffic signal at Illinois 121 and Mount Zion road is out, along with power to Kroger, Walmart, Rural King and surrounding businesses. The outage was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but crews have been alerted to the problem and are working on it. Estimated restoration time is not yet available.

What's needed to survive a power outage

Ameren Illinois recommends preparing a storm supply kit to be ready in case of a power outage. It works to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but sometimes it can be out for an extended period of time. In addition to preparing family members, food and water for family pets can be useful, too.

For more information, go to AmerenIllinois.com and click "Outage Center"

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Breaking News