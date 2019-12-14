BREAKING NEWS: Santa is at the Herald & Review 🎅

Breaking news: A visitor from the North Pole has made his way to the Herald & Review offices.

For the second year, Santa Claus is making a special stop to take free photos. He'll be greeting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Saturday, Dec. 14) at our office, 601 E. William St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Professional photojournalist Clay Jackson is on hand to take free photos, which we'll email to you. Plus, there will be Santa's favorite hot chocolate and treats.

Bring your family, friends or pet. Happy holidays from all of us at the Herald & Review!

PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR'S HERALD & REVIEW SANTA VISIT

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0