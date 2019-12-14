BREAKING NEWS: Santa is at the Herald & Review 🎅

Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Breaking news: A visitor from the North Pole has made his way to the Herald & Review offices.
For the second year, Santa Claus is making a special stop to take free photos. He'll be greeting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Saturday, Dec. 14) at our office, 601 E. William St.
×
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Professional photojournalist Clay Jackson is on hand to take free photos, which we'll email to you. Plus, there will be Santa's favorite hot chocolate and treats.
Bring your family, friends or pet. Happy holidays from all of us at the Herald & Review!
PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR'S HERALD & REVIEW SANTA VISIT
Photo with Santa 1 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 2 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 3 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 4 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 5 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 6 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 7 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 8 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 9 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 10 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 11 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 12 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 13 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 14 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 15 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 16 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 17 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 18 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 19 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 20 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 21 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 22 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 23 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 24 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 25 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 26 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 29 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Photo with Santa 30 12.15.18.JPG
Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!