BREAKING NEWS: Santa is at the Herald & Review 🎅
0 comments
breaking

BREAKING NEWS: Santa is at the Herald & Review 🎅

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo with Santa 30 12.15.18.JPG

Local children had fun during a photo with Santa party on Saturday at the Herald & Review during the "12 gifts for our readers" special series.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Breaking news: A visitor from the North Pole has made his way to the Herald & Review offices. 

For the second year, Santa Claus is making a special stop to take free photos. He'll be greeting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Saturday, Dec. 14) at our office, 601 E. William St.

Professional photojournalist Clay Jackson is on hand to take free photos, which we'll email to you. Plus, there will be Santa's favorite hot chocolate and treats.

Bring your family, friends or pet. Happy holidays from all of us at the Herald & Review!

MORE INFORMATION IS HERE

PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR'S HERALD & REVIEW SANTA VISIT 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News