Brownstown man dies in Fayette County rollover accident, police report
BROWNSTOWN — Police say a rollover accident Saturday evening in rural Fayette County claimed the life of a Brownstown driver.

A news release from the State Police said Craig Frailey, 28, was pronounced dead at Fayette County Hospital following the crash, which happened at 5:42 p.m. as Frailey’s truck was eastbound on U.S. 40 near Fayette County Road 1050 East.

Two passengers in the truck, Brittany Hall, 23, of Ramsey and Ryan Ward, 32, of Brownstown, were both listed as injured and taken for treatment to Fayette County hospital.

Police said the crash happened when Frailey left the road to the right, his truck plunging into a grassy ditch and sliding sideways before rolling several times.

