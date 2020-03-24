Buffett Foundation commits $290,000 to feed those in need, first responders in Macon County

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation on Tuesday announced a $290,000 commitment to meet the community’s food needs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement includes funding for local social service agencies to provide food for vulnerable residents. The foundation also is partnering with locally owned restaurants to offer free meals for first responders.
Tuesday’s commitment is in addition to the $1 million the foundation made available to the Resource Taskforce convened by Decatur Mayor Julie Wolfe and chaired by Buffett.
“Providing support to vulnerable residents and first responders in our home community is something we have always strived to do,” said Buffett, chairman and CEO of the foundation and a former Macon County sheriff. “We welcome the opportunity to expand our support during this historic crisis and are happy that this approach will also indirectly aid locally-owned small businesses.”
Tuesday's announcement includes:
- $30,000 to Meals on Wheels to expand service to clients in need;
- $50,000 to Baby TALK to help families with infants to access formula, baby food, and other necessities;
- $110,000 to the United Way to stock food pantries ($100K) and to support the Good Samaritan Inn ($10K) in offering meals to residents in need;
- Up to $100,000 in food vouchers for first responders to use at over 20 locally-owned restaurants for free breakfast, lunch and dinner for on-duty personnel from Macon County Sheriff’s Office; Decatur Police Department; Decatur Fire Department; and Decatur Ambulance Service.
“Our businesses are struggling, our community is experiencing hardship, and this act of humanity will go a long way. When we work together, great things happen,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The food voucher support and the additional funding to Meals on Wheels will cover meals beginning Tuesday through Wednesday, April 22. Food vouchers will be given to participating law enforcement agencies who in turn will distribute to on-duty officers.
Local restaurants participating in the food voucher program include:
- Anna Thai, 253 N. Main St.;
- Big Sharks Fish & Chicken, 1154 E. Prairie Ave.;
- Coney McKane’s, 104 E. Prairie Ave.;
- Coz’s Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion;
- Crawford’s Pizza, 170 Debby Drive, Mount Zion, and 535 S. Wood St., Maroa;
- Debbie’s Diner, 1404 S. 22nd St., Decatur;
- Diamonds Family Restaurant, 2959 N. Oakland Ave.;
- Doherty’s, 242 E. William St.;
- Downtown Café, 217 N. Main St.;
- Everyone’s East End Grill, 566 N. Brush College Road;
- Garden Family Restaurant, 696 E. Pershing Road;
- Gin Mill, 124 E. Prairie Ave.;
- LaGondola, 2825 N. Water St. and 2034 Mount Zion Road;
- New Moon Café, 3755 E. William St. Road;
- Sloan’s Calzones, 190 N. Merchant St.;
- The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St.;
- The Wharf, 201 1st Drive;
- Tuscany Steak & Pasta House, 3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
- Waterfront Café, 799 S. 22nd St.;
- Whit’s End Decatur, 3663 E. William St. Rd.;
“We appreciate the Howard G. Buffett Foundation's efforts to help take care of our most vulnerable population and give a boost to our small businesses by offering meals for our first responders. We are all in this together, and this is a creative way to serve so many with his generous gift,” Moore Wolfe said.
