Buffett Foundation donates $2.3 million for Civic Leadership Institute

DECATUR — Leaders from Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Public Schools Foundation on Tuesday accepted a gift totaling more than $2.3 million from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to launch the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute.

The Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute will offer Decatur School District students a program designed to raise awareness and encourage the pursuit of careers in public service, including law enforcement, nursing, paramedic support, firefighting, government service, and legal professions.

“Communities are strongest when the broadest cross-section of citizens are engaged and work together to improve the quality of life for everybody,” said Howard G. Buffett, chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. “We believe the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute will give Decatur’s young people opportunities to see how they can pursue careers that allow them to engage, support and be the future leaders working to improve their community.”

The Institute is named for former Macon County Sheriff Jerry J. Dawson, who served the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years. Following his retirement in 2008, Sheriff Dawson served as an adjunct instructor of criminal justice at the Decatur Area Technical Academy and Richland Community College, in addition to eight years as a city councilman.

