CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $927 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $25.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 billion.

“Through our second quarter results, ADM has once again shown that the diversity of our business portfolio and our integrated value chain have enabled our team to consistently deliver excellent results, even in very dynamic market conditions. Our pursuit of trend-based innovation and our relentless focus on driving efficiencies across the enterprise continue to create value for our customers and shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

With its North American headquarters in Decatur, ADM is the city's largest employer with more than 4,000 workers and large corn and oilseeds processing operations.

ADM shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

