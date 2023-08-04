DECATUR — The sun isn't the only yellow object filling the summer sky in Central Illinois.

Agricultural aircraft are swooping over farm fields throughout the region.

Steve Adams is the owner of Adams Aerial Solutions in Decatur.

“We’re making noise and flying fast,” he said.

The job of agricultural aircraft consists of aerial application services on area fields. Along with the Decatur pilots, other local services are operating in the Mattoon, Lincoln, Bloomington and Tuscola areas.

“The technical term is aerial applicators,” said Aubrey Youakim, Aerinova Aerial staff member based at the Coles County Memorial Airport in Mattoon. “But the easy way to say what we do is to say we’re crop dusters.”

When the small, yellow airplanes are in the sky, onlookers often see a free aerial show.

Spectators are common, the pilots said.

“It is cool to watch, but you have to give them their space to work,” Youakim said. “When they see people out there, they avoid areas of the field where they see them.”

The most popular season for the agricultural aircraft is from July 1 through August 30 throughout the fields throughout Central Illinois. The local companies have their own staff. However, subcontractors are often hired when needed.

The pilots cover approximately 300,000 to 400,000 acres during the busy season. Their days begin before 5 a.m. and end as the sun goes down. The pilots will visit a field only once a season. An average fly-over can take approximately an hour per 200 to 400 acres.

The small planes are recognizable by their striking yellow color, created by the airplane company Air Tractor. “You’ll see some white ones, some gray ones,” Adams said. “But the majority of them are yellow, just due to visibility reasons.”

Although the aerial applicator companies are their own enterprise, they also share the runways at the local airports.

Adams Aerial Solutions’ chemicals and airplanes are stored in the former UPS hangar at the Decatur Airport. Adams said his company has a positive working relationship with the airport staff.

According to Brett Roberts, air traffic manager, the agricultural aircraft pilots work closely with other pilots and airport staff.

"They can turn and do a lot of the things the local pilots don't do," he said. "But they can almost always accommodate what I need."

Safety is important for any job, including Roberts' position directing the planes.

"Their job is to be on top of those fields," said. "But at the airport, they just want the most direct line to get whatever it is they need to get back out there and do it again."

“We have big, long, beautiful runways to work with,” he said. “This is a great spot to be.”

The experienced pilots have hundreds or thousands of hours in the air. “However, whenever they’re out there in the field, that’s what they’re doing. They’re paying attention to the field,” said Tim Wright, director of the Decatur Airport. “And they’re paying attention to their instruments.”

Safety is important to the airport staff. “So when somebody surprises them, it could be dangerous,” Wright said.

Adams suggests onlookers keep a safe distance. “About a half-mile away,” he said. “We don’t mind people stopping and watching, but we don’t like people sitting right next to the field when we’re trying to spray.”

However, the substance applied on the fields is not toxic to the public.

The chemical sprayed on to the field is a fungicide. The companies compare their product to the chemicals used to treat the fungus in athlete's foot.

“The fungicide isn’t really going to hurt anyone,” Youakim said.

Fungus is common in Midwest crops because of the growing conditions. “So 95% of what you see us spraying is just straight fungicide and water,” Adams said. “A lot of what we spray is anywhere from six to 13 ounces of active ingredients. The rest is water.”

An acre of land will take approximately three gallons of water and product. “There’s only a soda can’s worth of fungicide,” Adams said. “We spray more water than anything.”

The airplanes also seed other crops, including oats, turnips, cereal rye and radishes, after season. “We’ll fly that into sandy crops, usually towards the later part of August,” Adams said. “It helps hold the soil in place from erosion, and helps with weed suppression.”

Knowledge of flying is only part of the pilot’s requirements. An agriculture background is also important. Adams was raised on a farm in Western Illinois before attending college to major in agriculture business. He returned home but found the first step was a challenge.

“I wanted to farm, but I had a tough time acquiring farm ground,” he said.

Adams was hired for an agriculture fly operation near his home and was asked to provide applications to farms in the Central Illinois area. “I saw a hole in the market here,” he said. “I convinced my wife to come over here in 2017. And here we are.”

The quick bursts of smoke that appears from the tailend of the plane is a safety precaution for the pilots. “That is letting them know to please back up a little bit,” said Adams’ wife Annie. “Sometimes it’s saying 'Hi,' but most of the time it’s letting other people know to get further back,” Adams said. “And we use the smoke to reference our wind.”

The season can last only two months. Throughout the remainder of the year the staff maintains the equipment and airplanes. They also meet with customers.

“We keep busy just preparing for the next season,” Adams said. “But I’m not afraid to admit it, I get a lot of free time.”

